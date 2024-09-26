Minor girl dies in suspected food poisoning incident

Muzaffarnagar(UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A ten-year-old girl died and four other family members fell ill due to suspected food poisoning here, officials said.

The incident occurred in Muzaffarnagar's Rampuri area, they said.

According to District Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Kartik Arora, the deceased was identified as Nikki, while four others, Karmvir (40), his wife Sangita (34), and their children Bulbul (12) and Vansh (6), are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The family said that they had consumed dal at home on Wednesday night before falling ill with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting.

They were immediately rushed to the district hospital, where doctors announced Nikki brought dead.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal visited the hospital on Thursday to inquire about the victims' condition and ensure that they receive the best possible care.