Minor girl dies of suspected food poisoning in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died and her two elder brothers fell sick due to a suspected case of food poisoning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

This was the second case of food poisoning in the past five days in the district. On Sunday, a man and his three children died under similar circumstances.

The officials said three siblings were brought to Kotranka civil hospital from Badhal village of Khawas this morning, where the minor girl breathed her last, while her elder brothers, aged 9 and 11, were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for specialised treatment.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma visited the GMC hospital to know the welfare of the children.

He assured all possible support and facilities to the family, the officials said.