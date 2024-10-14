Minor girl drugged, raped and dumped on street in Maharashtra's Jalna; teen arrested

Jalna, Oct 14 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was drugged, raped and abandoned on a street in Maharashtra's Jalna city, after which a teen was arrested, police said on Monday.

Aditya Jadhav (19), a resident of Chandanjhira, has been arrested, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said.

"Jadhav picked up the girl from her home on Sunday night when she was alone, drugged and raped her. He then abandoned her on a street after torturing and assaulting her," Bansal said.

The girl was rushed to a district hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The girl is out of danger, Bansal told reporters.

The girl was found on the street after her mother returned to an empty home and mounted a search for her. The woman then lodged a complaint at the Chandanjhira police station.

Jadhav has been arrested for rape and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as per police.

Earlier in the day, angry locals staged a 'rasta roko' (blockade) on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road in protest against the heinous crime. PTI COR GK BNM