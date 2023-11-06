Minor girl ends life, father accuses her 'husband' of murder

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was found dead in her house in Kalyan, after which her father claimed she had been "married" off forcibly to man who was the cause of her death, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The body of the girl was found hanging on Sunday and any action on allegations connected to the incident will be taken after receipt of the post mortem report and completion of initial probe, Kalyan taluka police station senior inspector Jitendra Thakur said.

The girl's father said she is originally from Nigadi in Pune and was married off to a a man in Kalyan by a distant relative.

"It is a clear cut case of child marriage. The man she was married off to and his sister killed her. She was missing for the last three months. She had called me some time ago asking to be taken back as she was being tortured and blackmailed in her marital home," the girl's father told reporters.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, RPI activists blackened the face of the girl's "husband" and his sister at the hospital where the girl's body was kept.

Police had to rush in to control the situation, a video of which went viral on social media.

"For the moment we have registered an accidental death case. All allegations by the girl's family will be probed," Senior Inspector Thakur said. PTI COR BNM BNM