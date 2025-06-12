Minor girl ends life; relative held for intimidation and suicide abetment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 12 (PTI) The 15-year-old daughter of a woman constable allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district after a man, who was her distant relative, harassed her and threatened to defame her, police said on Thursday.

The police on Tuesday arrested the 20-year-old man, identified as Onkar Kamble, following after an inquiry into the incident which took place on May 31 and booked him on charges of suicide abetment and intimidation, they said.

The girl lived with her mother at the police quarters in Tuljapur area of Dharashiv. She often visited Kakambra-based residence of her aunt (mother's sister) and knew the accused, who belonged to her uncle's family.

The girl's aunt used to call her to her house and make her talk to the accused, a police official said.

On May 31, when the girl was returning home from market, the accused stopped her, claiming he was the "don" of Tuljapur and that he liked her, the official said.

The accused asked the girl to accompany him on his vehicle, or else he would defame her, and also threatened to kill her, following which the teenager's mother reprimanded him, he said.

After returning from duty on June 1, the constable found her daughter hanging from a ceiling fan in their house, the official said.

The Tuljapur police then registered an accidental death report.

After an inquiry, the police arrested Kamble and registered a case against him and the victim's aunt under relevant provisions, the official said. PTI AW GK