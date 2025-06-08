Minor girl found dead in northeast Delhi; sexual assault suspected

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A minor girl died under suspicious circumstances in northeast Delhi's Nehru Vihar on Saturday, with police suspecting sexual assault based on initial medical observations, officials said.

“On receiving a PCR call at the Dayalpur police station at 8:41 pm, a team was dispatched to Gali No. 2 in Nehru Vihar, which found that the girl's father had already shifted her to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. She was declared dead at the hospital," a senior police officer said.

“The doctors found injury marks on her face and hinted at possible sexual assault," the officer said.

Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

"Multiple teams have been deployed to collect evidence and trace the accused,” he added. PTI SSJ ARI