Minor girl found dead in Palghar; cops launch probe

Palghar, Mar 2 (PTI) The body of a six-year-old girl was found on a hillock in Maharashtra's Palghar district early Sunday morning, police said.

The cause of the death, and how the girl, resident of a locality under Pelhar police station limits, reached the hillock, were not yet known, they said.

The body was found on Sriram Nagar hillock at around 4.30 am, an official from Pelhar police station told PTI.

The girl was identified and her parents were traced, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said, adding a probe was on into the girl's death.