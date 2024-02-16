Minor girl found dead in well in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 16 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday was found dead in a well near her home in the Jhalawar district.

The girl had gone for defecation in open near her house on Tuesday late morning but did not return home, Bhawani Mandi police station SHO Mangilal Yadev said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Komal, a resident of the Narayankheda village under the Bhawani Mandi police station area in Jhalawar. On a complaint by her family, the police had registered a case under section 363 of the IPC and began a search operation, Yadev added.

It is a matter of investigation whether it was a suicide, murder or accident, the SHO further said.

The police handed over the body to family members after postmortem on Friday morning and initiated further investigation in the matter, he said. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK