Minor girl from UP reunited with her family in JK’s Ramban

Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) A minor girl from Uttar Pradesh was reunited with her family by police in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official said.

While conducting routine patrolling, personnel from the Ramban police station noticed the girl wandering in the market area. Observing her in a disturbed state, the officers, accompanied by a lady police official, approached her and inquired about her identity and presence in the area, a police spokesperson said.

The official said the girl disclosed that she is a resident of UP's Kanpur Nagar district. However, she was unable to provide any plausible explanation for how she ended up in Ramban, the official added.

The minor girl was then brought to the police station, and an inquiry was initiated. It was confirmed that the girl was a minor, and she was subsequently produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Ramban, for further care and assistance, the spokesperson said.

Senior district police officers then contacted their counterparts in UP. Subsequently, a UP Police team, accompanied by the minor girl's family member, reached Ramban and received the girl.