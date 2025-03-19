Minor girl gang-raped after 2 boys coerce her to drink liquor in Odisha’s Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur (Odisha), Mar 19 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two teenage boys after coercing her to drink liquor in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 15 (Saturday) when the girl was playing Holi near her house within Umerkote police station limits. However, it came to light the following day when the girl informed her parents, police added.

The girl’s parents later lodged a complaint at Umerkote police station, alleging that two local boys forced their daughter to drink alcohol before raping her.

"We have arrested two boys aged 15 and 17 years on charges of raping the girl. They were produced before a court at Nabarangpur on Tuesday and sent to a juvenile home," Nabarangpur SP Mihir Kumar Panda told PTI.

The boys fled the locality after committing the crime and were arrested by police later from a place in the district, the SP said, adding that both the victim and the boys were under the influence of alcohol.

The victim, a class 7 student in a local school, and the boys were distant relatives, police said, adding that the girl’s age was 11 years, which was verified from the school register.

Both the victim and the boys were sent for medical examination at the district headquarters hospital here.

Congress MLA Sofia Firdous raised the issue in the Assembly on Wednesday.

"A girl was gang-raped in Nabarangpur. Sexual assaults have become common in the state. We have been demanding the formation of a House committee to probe sexual assaults on women and girls in the state," he said outside the House.

She said the Congress will gherao the Assembly on March 27 to protest violence against women in the state.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam also condemned the incident and blamed the state’s BJP government over the rape incidents. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB