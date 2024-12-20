Minor girl gang raped in Rourkela, three held

Rourkela (Odisha), Dec 20 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by three persons in Rourkela city, police said on Friday.

The three accused have been arrested, the police said.

The incident took place three days ago when the girl (15) was roaming in the Rourkela bus stand area after a quarrel with her family, the police said.

The three accused promised the girl work and took her to a house in the Bisra area. During the stay, they raped her, police said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl.

On Friday morning, the trio dropped the girl at the bus stand. A policeman on duty suspected their movements and also spotted the girl in very shabby condition. He immediately raised the alarm and the trio was caught and taken to Udit Nagar police station.

Rourkela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said, "The girl has been handed back to the family after her medical examination. The trio was also medically examined at Rourkela Government Hospital." "The girl has identified one of the persons and then we caught hold of others," the police officer said.

The trio were booked for gang rape under Section 70 (2) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and POCSO. PTI COR AAM AAM RG