Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Badaun, three arrested

Badaun (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three men in a deserted shoe factory in the Civil Lines area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The accused -- Bobby, Rambabu and Sonu -- have been arrested and the girl admitted in the Government Medical College where her condition is stated to be critical, they said.

The accused called the girl, who comes from a poor family in the area, to the factory premises late on Wednesday and raped her, according to the police.

When the locals and the girl's family found out about the alleged incident, they lodged a complaint at Civil Lines police station. The police immediately swung into action and arrested the accused.

The girl was called to the abandoned factory where Bobby, Rambabu and Sonu raped her. They also beat up the girl, causing injuries to her, Civil Lines SHO Gaurav Bishnoi said.

The accused were arrested on Thursday when they were trying to escape and booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR SAB SZM