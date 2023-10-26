Minor girl gang-raped in UP's Pratapgarh, 1 held

Pratapgarh (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village here, police said on Thursday.

One of the accused, Suraj, has been arrested while two others are absconding, they said.

The incident happened in the Antu police station area on October 21. Suraj, who is from the same village as the victim, lured the minor to a field where the trio raped her, the girl’s father said in his complaint.

The minor managed to escape but fell into a ditch while returning home. She was later taken out from the ditch by some villagers, who rushed her to a hospital, police said.

The girl's family members initially thought that she met with an accident but approached the police when she told them about her ordeal, they said.

The complaint about the incident was received at the Antu police station on Wednesday. Suraj was arrested on Thursday and efforts are on to nab the others, Additional Superintendent of Police Vidhyasagar Mishra said.

An FIR has been lodged against the three men under section 376 D (gang-rape) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Police have declined to reveal the name of the other two accused. PTI COR CDN AS NB