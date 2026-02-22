Minor girl ''gangraped’ in Jharkhand’s Gumla

Gumla, Feb 22 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by 8-10 unidentified men in Jharkhand’s Gumla district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday night under the Raidih police station limits when the girl was returning home with her friend, they said.

“We registered an FIR on Saturday based on the girl’s statement. She told the police that she was returning home on foot with a male friend when they were suddenly surrounded by this group of men. They thrashed her friend, forcibly took the girl to a deserted place and raped her,” said Sandeep Kumar Yadav, officer-in-charge of Raidih police station.

Investigation is underway, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused, he said. PTI RPS RBT