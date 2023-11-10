Minor girl gangraped in Karnataka''s Mandya district; two of her classmates among three held

Mandya (Karnataka), Nov 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three people, including two juveniles, who also recorded a video of the act and later blackmailed her with it, police said on Friday.

All the accused have been nabbed in connection with the November 4 incident in Maddur taluk of this district, they said.

The victim knew two of the accused who were her classmates, police said.

According to the police, one of the juvenile took her to a lodge in the taluk headquarters town of Maddur where he allegedly raped her with two of his friends.

The accused also recorded video of the act and later sent it to the victim to threaten her. They repeatedly blackmailed the victim with the video. This prompted her to narrate her ordeal to her parents who then approached the police and filed a complaint, a senior police officer said.

The victim also alleged that the accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, he said.

"Based on the complaint of the victim's parents, a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and various IPC sections including that of gangrape, criminal intimidation and others. All the three accused, including the two juveniles, have been held in connection with the incident," he added. PTI AMP RS ANE