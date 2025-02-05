Minor girl in UP's Bilaspur dies under suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

Pilibhit (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances in the Bisalpur police station area here with her family accusing their neighbours of murder, according to an FIR registered by the police.

According to the FIR, the family has alleged that the girl was molested by a neighbour, Ravindra, on Tuesday night. When the family confronted Ravindra about the incident, he returned with his brother, Sanjeev.

They alleged that a physical altercation ensued in which the girl and her father were injured. The girl died shortly after the incident, they further alleged.

The family has filed a complaint with the police, accusing the two brothers of murder.

Station House officer of Bisalpur police station Sanjeev Kumar Shukla confirmed that a murder case has been registered and that a thorough investigation is underway.

The police and a forensic team reached the scene after being informed of the incident. The girl's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said. PTI COR CDN CDN KSS KSS