Minor girl injured in melee over 'illegal' transport of beef

Mangaluru, Dec 27 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl suffered burn injuries after two men allegedly stopped a motorcycle carrying her and her father on suspicion of illegal transport of beef here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on Malali-Naralapadavu Road under the jurisdiction of the Bajpe police station.

According to police, Abdul Sattar Mullarpattna was travelling on a two-wheeler with his minor daughter when he was intercepted by the two men who blocked its movement.

"During the obstruction, the motorcycle lost balance and the hot silencer (exhaust) came in contact with the child's leg, resulting in burn injuries," a senior police officer said.

She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital by local residents and is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable. Her father Abdul Sattar had fled the scene, he said.

Police identified the men as Sumith Bhandari (21) and Rajath Nayak (30), residents of Yedapadavu.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that they arrived at the spot in a four-wheeler and stopped the motorcycle after suspecting that beef was being transported, the officer said.

The police said around 19 kg of beef was allegedly being carried without supporting documents.

"The matter is being investigated from all angles, including the circumstances under which the motorcycle was stopped and the legality of the transport," he said.

Police said Abdul Sattar fled the scene following the incident, leaving behind the two-wheeler and the meat. Efforts are on to trace him and record his statement. While locals claimed the meat that was being carried had valid bills, the police are yet to confirm it.

A case has been registered at Bajpe police station, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR AMP SA