Minor girl kidnapped in Delhi rescued from UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, says DCW

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A minor girl allegedly kidnapped from Delhi's Fatehpur Beri two years ago was rescued recently from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, the DCW said in a statement on Thursday.

The 13-year-old victim has said she became acquainted with the accused online. He allegedly abducted her from near her school and took her to Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and several other places where he sexually assaulted her multiple times, the women's panel said.

The matter came to light after the girl's mother approached the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) about the kidnapping last week, it said.

The girl was kidnapped on July 21, 2021. An FIR was registered under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at the Fatehpur Beri police station the following day, the women's panel said in its statement.

The commission issued a notice to the Fatehpur Beri SHO and demanded immediate action. Following this, the police zeroed in on the victim's location in Lakhimpur Kheri and rescued and brought her to Delhi on August 19, it said.

"Our team is in constant touch with the girl and her family and will work towards her proper rehabilitation," said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

The police arrested the main accused. The DCW has issued a notice to the police for the arrest of all the accused involved in the case, the statement added. PTI VIT SZM