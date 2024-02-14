Minor girl kidnapped, raped in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

According to an FIR lodged on the complaint filed by the victim's uncle, the girl had gone to a family function in the village on Monday evening and did not return home.

The next day, she was found in a nearby forest with injuries, including on her privates, police said.

The family members have alleged that the minor was kidnapped and raped, they said.

A case has been registered against an unidentified person and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Aditay Bansal the victim has been shifted to district hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable. PTI COR CDN NB NB