Minor girl kidnapped, rescued within 12 hours in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was rescued in less than 12 hours of being kidnapped by an unidentified man here, police said on Sunday.

The girl's mother lodged a complaint with the police that her daughter, who had gone to play near a temple on August 3, did not return home, though the girl's cousin, who was with her, came back.

The police rushed to the scene soon after registering a case and examined witnesses and verified CCTV footage in the locality.

During inquiry, it was found that an unknown person took the girl with him in an auto and got down at Afzagunj bus station in the city before boarding a state-run bus.

A special police team reached a village in Kothoor mandal near here and tracked the accused and the girl to the village on Sunday morning.

The team apprehended the accused and rescued the girl. She was brought to the Abids police station. The victim was immediately sent to the Bharosa support centre of the police for medical examination.

During investigation, it came to light that the accused (32), a native of Bihar and a labourer, kidnapped the girl with an intention to demand ransom from her father.

The accused was involved in three cases and also an unregistered theft incident, the release said.

The cases against him include a bike theft and kidnap of a minor girl in Bihar and a kidnap and rape of a minor girl in Telangana.

TV channels aired visuals of the family members of the girl allegedly trying to attack the accused when he was brought to the police station Sunday morning. PTI SJR SJR ROH