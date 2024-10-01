Minor girl killed, father injured as dumper crashes into motorbike in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl on way to school was killed while her father suffered injuries when a speeding dumper knocked them down in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place on Film City Road in Goregaon area at 6.45 am, the police said, adding some locals later caught hold of the dumper driver and handed him over to police.

The girl was going to school with her father on a motorcycle when the dumper suddenly hit their vehicle, the official said.

The minor, identified as Vanmai More, received a head injury and died on the spot. Her father was also injured and taken to a hospital where he was recuperating, a Dindoshi police official said.

An investigation was on into the incident, the police added.