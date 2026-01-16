Minor girl killed, over a dozen injured as pick up van hits road divider

Jamshedpur, Jan 16 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was killed, and over a dozen others were injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

The pick-up van was returning to Turiabeda from Tusu fair when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the road divider on NH 33 near Jamshedpur on Thursday evening, the police said.

The minor girl died on the spot, while the injured were shifted to MGM Hospital here for treatment, they said. PTI BS RG