Minor girl killed, parents injured in road accident in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed and her parents injured when their motorcycle was hit by a pick-up truck here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Vijay Yadav was travelling with his wife Anita and daughter Shradha on a motorcycle when the speeding truck hit them near Pindara village.

While the girl was killed on the spot, her parents were admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they said.

Station House officer Vinod Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and matter is being investigated. PTI COR CDN NB