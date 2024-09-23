Minor girl molested by relative in Thane; 2 booked

Thane, Sep 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 21-year-old man on charges of molesting his cousin brother's 18-month-old daughter in Thane district of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

The child's father has also been booked for threatening his wife after she complained to him about the incident which took place in Bhiwandi area on May 8, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The First Information Report (FIR) did not mention any reason for the delay in filing of the complaint on Sunday.

The man allegedly stripped the child and molested her. When the child's mother complained to her husband, he and the accused threatened her with dire consequences, the official said.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the case was registered on Sunday against the two men under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. PTI COR GK