Minor girl physically assaulted at madrasa in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) A 11-year-old girl has been physically assaulted by a man at a madrasa here, police said on Thursday.

The incident that occurred on February 16 in Hegde Nagar was also captured by the CCTV cameras installed inside the madrasa, they added.

The victim's mother, in her complaint lodged on Wednesday, alleged that her daughter was admitted to the 5th class in the Madrasa and its hostel in July 2024. Mohammad Hasan, son of the hostel in-charge, would frequently visit the hostel, police said.

Around 4.30 pm on February 16, the girl was called to the office where Hasan allegedly thrashed her with hands and kicked her for allegedly spilling rice and quarreling with other hostel girls while playing.

Kothanur police station registered a case under section 75 (punishment for cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice Act and section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said. PTI AMP ADB