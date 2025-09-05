Minor girl raped, blackmailed in Uttarakhand's Kotdwar; 2 held

Kotdwar, Sep 5 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with a video of her in Kotdwar of Pauri district, police on Friday said.

Rajneesh alias Ranu and Ankush Saini were arrested from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, on August 12, the girl's mother filed a complaint at the Kotdwar Police Station, saying her underage daughter was lured by someone named Rajneesh and taken to Haridwar where he raped her after giving her intoxicants in a hotel.

She also alleged that Rajneesh and a friend of his, Ankush Saini, also tried to blackmail her through a video of the rape.

Police have booked Rajneesh and Ankush on charges of rape and kidnapping and under sections of the POCSO Act. PTI DPT VN VN