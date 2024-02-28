Minor girl raped by 'friend' in Delhi, found unconscious near Dabri Metro Station

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by her social media 'friend' and was found in an unconscious state near Dabri Metro Station in Delhi's Sagarpur area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the girl's statement, she had fainted near the metro station on Tuesday. Police had earlier said that she was beaten up and thrown there.

Police have detained and booked the accused who is also a minor.

"We got to know that she decided to meet her social media friend. Thereafter she was raped. The girl took a rickshaw to return to her home when she fainted near the metro station and received minor injuries," a senior police officer said.

The girl had gone to her coaching class after which she met her friend who allegedly raped her. Some passersby took her to a hospital and informed her family members, police said.

Following this, she narrated the ordeal to her family who then approached the police, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.