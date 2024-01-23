Minor girl raped by teenage boy in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy in a village in the Fefna area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred on January 20. The girl was raped by the boy, who is her neighbour, Fefna SHO Gajanand Chaubey said.

The accused was nabbed on Monday and an FIR lodged against him under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said.

A detailed probe is underway, he added. PTI COR ABN SZM