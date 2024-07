Hyderabad, Jun 5 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth here, police said on Friday.

The youth (19), a B Tech student, and the minor girl, who was studying Intermediate, got acquainted to each other on an online messaging app.

The youth visited the girl's residence on Thursday evening where he allegedly raped her.

A case of rape under BNS and POCSO Act was registered following a complaint by the girl's mother, they added. PTI SJR SJR ROH