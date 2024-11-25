Minor girl raped, forced into prostitution in Navi Mumbai; 5 booked

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) Five persons were booked for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into the flesh trade, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.

One of the accused, a woman, took the girl to a spa promising her a job as a masseur but she was raped there by the owner and one more person, the official said.

"The crime took place between August 21 and 31 this year. We have booked the five under BNS and POCSO Act for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences. No one has been arrested as yet," the Nerul police station official added. PTI COR BNM