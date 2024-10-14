Minor girl raped in Lucknow, left in field with hands and legs tied

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped here around 4 pm on Monday and left in the field with her hand and legs tied, police said.

The minor was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Her family allegedly found her lying in a field in the Chinhat area with her hands and legs tied with a 'dupatta', Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shashank Singh said quoting the FIR lodged in the case.

Police has lodged an FIR based on a complaint by the girl's family under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 64 (1) (rape) and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Three police teams have been formed to crack the case, the officer added.