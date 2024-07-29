Minor girl raped in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in a village field in the Sahsavan area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on Sunday evening when the girl was in the field, they said.

The accused, who fled after the incident, hailed from the same village.

The police said the girl was rescued by villagers, who reached the spot after hearing her screams. They then took her to a hospital.

An FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family and attempts are underway to nab the accused, Sahsavan SHO Saurabh Singh said.

The girl's condition is stable, he added. PTI COR ABN OZ SZM