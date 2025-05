Shahjahanpur (UP), May 6 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man here, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl and her family members were attending a wedding ceremony in the village on Monday night when she went missing.

She was later found in a field, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, and efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the accused, police said. PTI COR ABN RHL