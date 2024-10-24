Minor girl raped in UP's Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar, Oct 24 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in the Etwa area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred early on Thursday.

The police said the girl was sleeping with her mother, who woke up around 3 am and found her missing.

The girl's family launched a search for the girl and found her bleeding and crying near a pond outside the village, the police said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is stated to be out of danger, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by the girl's family members against an unidentified person.

Two teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused, he said. PTI COR ABN SZM