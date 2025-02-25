Minor girl raped, murdered by neighbour in Jaipur

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbour in Rajasthan's Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old accused has been arrested, they added.

The girl went missing on Monday. On receiving a complaint, a police team launched a search and found the girl's body on the roof of her family's rented home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswini Gautam said.

A forensics team was called to the spot to collect evidence after which the accused neighbour, who used to work with the girl's father, was arrested.

The accused came to the girl's house on Monday when her family was not at home. He raped and killed the girl and hid the body on the roof, Gautam said.

The body was sent to MGM Hospital for a post-mortem, she added.