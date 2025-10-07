Minor girl 'raped, murdered' in T'gana, police investigating

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a man in Nalgonda town on Tuesday, her family claimed while the police said the exact cause of the death was under investigation.

The girl's parents alleged in a complaint to police that the man under some pretext, took their daughter, an intermediate student, from the college to a room in the town and allegedly raped and killed her.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on charges of rape, murder and other relevant sections of POCSO Act.

After the incident, the man went to the police station and told the officers that she "suffered an epileptic fit" and died.

The victim was known to the accused, police said.

There are no injuries on the body, an official said based on preliminary investigation, adding "We are still inquiring".

The exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem examination, police said.