Minor girl run over by speeding vehicle in UP

Etawah (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl on way to a birthday party was killed after being run over by a loader vehicle on the Etawah-Kannauj national highway, police said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer of Barthana police station Vikram Singh said the incident took place on Monday evening when the girl, identified as Anushka, along with her parents and siblings was waiting for a vehicle.

She was rushed to a community health centre in Barthana, where she was declared dead by doctors.

The girl's father said they were on their way to his nephew's birthday party in Saifai when the accident took place.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the driver of the offending vehicle detained.