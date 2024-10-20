Minor girl set ablaze for demanding ex-beau to marry in Andhra Pradesh, CM expresses grief

Badvel (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly burnt to death by her former boyfriend near here over repeated demand to marry her, police said on Sunday.

J Vignesh allegedly poured petrol and set the minor girl ablaze on the outskirts of Badvel in Kadapa district.

“The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday, leading to the minor girl's hospitalisation at Kadapa RIMS hospital. The girl succumbed to her burns around 3 am on Sunday,” Mydukuru sub-divisional police officer Rajendra Prasad told PTI.

According to police, Vignesh and the minor girl were in a relationship, but the accused broke up with her a few months ago and got married to another woman.

“However, the minor girl got in touch with Vignesh six months ago and asked him to marry her. Fed up by her demand, Vignesh resorted to this extreme action," they said.

Vignesh was booked under various sections, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu termed the immolation of the girl as a "very sorrowful development".

"This incident really caused grief. It is sad that a student with a great future had to die due to an evil man’s atrocity. District officials informed that the accused person has been arrested,” said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, the CM directed officials to complete the investigation in a swift manner to ensure a stringent punishment for the accused person.

“Securing justice for the victim’s family means strictly punishing the murderer quickly as per law. That’s why, I directed officials to try this case in a fast-track manner in a special court to make sure that the criminal is awarded the death sentence,” he added.

