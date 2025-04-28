Minor girl 'sexually assaulted' at railway station in Bihar's Gopalganj, one held

Gopalganj (Bihar), Apr 28 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons in a railway station in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on the premises of Sasamusa railway station in the early hours of Monday. The girl had arrived in Gopalganj on a train along with her father for some treatment.

The minor is a resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.

“The girl has informed police that she was sexually assaulted by three persons on the premises of Sasamusa railway station. Based on her statement, a case was immediately registered and one accused was arrested,” SP Avdhesh Dixit told PTI.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the two other accused, he said. PTI PKD RBT