Minor girl sexually assaulted by cleaner inside school in Delhi’s Panchsheel Enclave

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a school in south Delhi’s Panchsheel Enclave area, police said on Thursday.

On Tuesday at 11.46 am, a PCR call was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding child abuse at a school near Chirag Delhi flyover in Panchsheel Enclave, a senior police officer said.

The police staff visited the school and met the minor and her aunt. The victim alleged that she was sexually abused by a cleaner -- Arjun Kumar (33) -- who works at the school, the officer said.

She also told her mother that Arjun used to see her when she went to the washroom and he had sexually assaulted her, police said.

A case under sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, they said.

The accused, a resident of Old Gautam Budh Nagar in UP, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police added.

In another incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a juvenile boy in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said.

The boy and the girl were known to each other and used to play in a park.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the juvenile took her to a place near railway tracks and sexually assaulted the minor, another officer said.

He has been apprehended and his age is being verified, they added. PTI NIT NB