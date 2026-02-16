Minor girl 'sexually assaulted' in Andhra, kin held

Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI) A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by her relative in Krishna district, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Monday.

According to Gudivada DSP Dheeraj Vinil, the incident occurred on February 7 after the child’s mother returned to her parental home on February 5 following a family dispute.

“After giving the child a bath, the accused sexually assaulted the minor. We registered a case immediately and arrested him,” Vinil told reporters.

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Pedaparupudi police station on February 14, following which police initiated action.

The accused was apprehended based on reliable information and will be produced before court, they said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered under Section 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.