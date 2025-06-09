Minor girl sexually harassed, political parties express concern over safety of women

Chennai, Jun 9 (PTI) A 13-year-old inmate of a government home near here was sexually harassed by a security staff of the institution and has been arrested by the police, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened at the home located at Tambaram and the minor girl suffered injuries to her leg in the process, Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Geetha Jeevan said.

Political parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, condemned the incident.

Addressing reporters here, Jeevan said the accused, said to be in his 50s, was arrested by the police after the girl identified him.

"The man had attempted to sexually assault the 13-year-old girl. She has suffered injuries in her leg and undergone surgery at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here. I met her and her mother," she said, adding the woman was a single parent.

The police action was based on CCTV footage and enquiry and the government will not take such incidents lightly since Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed that strong action be taken on crimes against children and women, Jeevan added.

Following the incident, it has been decided to appoint women as security staff in such institutions in the state, the minister added.

Responding, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident.

He slammed the ruling DMK, pointing out that the incident happened in a government-run home.

In a social media post, the Leader of Opposition demanded a probe to ascertain if more children were affected by the accused.

BJP leader and former state president, K Annamalai, said the incident has led to shock and fear among parents. He demanded adequate security measures in such homes.

PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also expressed concern over the incident and slammed the ruling DMK. PTI SA KH