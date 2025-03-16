Minor girl 'sexually harassed'; three juveniles held

Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) Three juveniles were apprehended here after one of them "sexually assaulted" a minor girl, while the other two "harassed" her, police said on Sunday.

The boys, aged 15 to 16, and the victim are all friends and classmates at a school here, according to the police.

The three Children in Conflict with the Law (CCLs) were apprehended on Saturday and sent to a Juvenile Home, a police official at Gachibowli police station stated.

One of the boys "sexually assaulted" the victim, while the second filmed the act.

Police added that recently the third boy sought sexual favours from the girl, who subsequently disclosed the incidents to her parents.They then lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered, and the three CCLs were apprehended, police added.