Minor girl shot dead by youth in Delhi market

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday evening, police said.

The victim, a resident of Jahangirpuri, had gone to a local market with a friend when she was shot multiple times, they said.

"The incident took place around 8:10 pm in front of Dr KK Mahajan's clinic in D Block of Jahangirpuri. The girl was accompanied by her friend, a resident of the same locality, when the accused approached her," a police officer said.

According to initial investigation, the shooter, Aryan (20), a resident of Jahangirpuri, came to the market with an associate and opened fire at the victim from close range. Police said Aryan is believed to have been in a relationship with the victim.

She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

"The body of the deceased has been preserved at the hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive and trace the weapon used in the crime," said the officer.

Police teams have been deployed to apprehend Aryan and his associate, who fled the scene after the incident. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning witnesses to establish the sequence of events.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said. PTI BM SKY SKY