Minor girl who 'eloped' with wanted criminal rescued in UP, accused held

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl, who had eloped with a man wanted in multiple criminal cases including rape, was rescued from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said on Monday.

The girl had met the accused on a social media platform, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Vikram Singh said the girl was reported missing from Samaypur Badli on February 27.

He said a police team conducted thorough inquiries, collecting information from the girl's parents, friends, and other relevant sources.

Call detail record (CDR) analysis played a crucial role in locating the missing minor and the suspect in Budaun, he added.

During investigation, it was revealed that the girl was actively engaged on social media platforms. She had received a friend request from the accused, leading to frequent interactions, the DCP said.

"On February 27, they left their respective homes without informing their families, and the suspect took her to his native place in Budaun," the officer said.

The accused was wanted in a rape case involving a minor, registered on November 18, 2024 at Samaypur Badli police station. He was also involved in two other cases, Singh said.

Both the girl and the accused have been handed over to the local police, he said.