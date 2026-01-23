Minor girl who was set ablaze succumbs to injuries at Patna hospital, accused surrenders

Patna, Jan 23 (PTI) A girl who was allegedly set ablaze by a person in Patna’s Gopalpur locality last week succumbed to her burns at a city hospital, police said on Friday.

The accused, who was absconding, surrendered before a Patna court on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Ranjan Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (Patna Sadar-2), said, "Mother of the victim had lodged a complaint with Gopalpur police station on January 18 alleging that her daughter was set ablaze by a person near her house a day before. They took her to the state-run Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna and then informed police the next day. Police registered a case and after collecting all forensic evidence, started the investigation. Her mother identified the accused." The SDPO said police recorded the statement of the victim before she succumbed to her injuries late on Thursday while undergoing treatment at NMCH.

Investigators are waiting for the post-mortem examination report, he said.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official of Gopalpur police station told reporters that the victim told police the accused doused her with petrol, set her on fire and fled on January 17.

"The girl screamed in pain. Locals reached the spot, doused the flames and took her to NMCH with severe burns," the official said. PTI PKD MNB