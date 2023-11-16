Minor girl's death in Kerala not caused by mobile phone explosion, says Police

Thrissur (Kerala), Nov 16 (PTI) In a twist to the tragic demise of a minor girl earlier this year in this district allegedly due to a mobile phone explosion, the police on Thursday said that the cause of death was different.

Police said that the forensic examination results indicated the presence of firecracker particulates in the child's hair samples, clothes as well as the pillow cover and sheets of her bed.

"It is too early to say what kind of firecracker it was or how it led to her death," a senior police officer said.

The police said a fresh round of investigation would be launched to ascertain the exact cause of the tragic incident.

It is contrary to the initial speculations that the eight-year-old girl lost her life due to a mobile phone explosion.

In April this year, police had said that Adithyasree, a resident of Thiruvilvamala here, died when the mobile phone she was using exploded at around 10.30 PM.

Adithyasree was a third standard student of a school nearby.

The phone, her hair samples, clothes she was wearing and bedding material had been sent to the forensic wing of the Kerala police for examination.

As per preliminary investigation, the battery of the mobile phone appeared to have overheated resulting in the blast, they had said. PTI HMP HMP ROH