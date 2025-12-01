Minor girl's loud cry saves her and two siblings from kidnapper at railway station

Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) Police and alert passengers foiled a 33-year-old man's bid to kidnap three children from Vitthalwadi railway station in Thane district of Maharashtra, leading to his arrest, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Surajkumar Gupta, tried to lure children with chocolates after spotting them alone on the platform on November 29, a GRP official said.

He said the mother of the children works as a domestic helper. She left her two daughters and a son, aged between seven and ten, at the railway station for a short while and went to deliver lunch to her husband in the Shantinagar area.

Police said Gupta approached the children and tried to lure them, but one of the siblings started crying loudly.

Her distressed cries drew the attention of fellow passengers, who immediately intervened. Passengers confronted the accused, who allegedly continued insisting that the children accompany him. Upon learning from the children that the man was trying to take them away, angry commuters thrashed Gupta and handed him over to the Vitthalwadi Railway Police.

A case was registered under section 137 (Kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. PTI COR NSK