Minor girl's rape-murder in Malegaon: Ujjwal Nikam appointed special public prosecutor

Nashik, Nov 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case related to the rape and murder of a 4-year-od girl in Dongrale area of Nashik's Malegaon taluka.

The girl was found raped and murdered on November 16, triggering outrage across the state, leading to protests and candlelight vigils.

Police arrested Vijay Khairnar for his alleged involvement in the case. He has been remanded in police custody till December 1.

The case is being heard in in the Malegaon additional sessions court. PTI COR BNM