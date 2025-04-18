Minor girls sexually harassed; police files chargesheet in POCSO Court

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) A chargesheet in a case of harassment of three minor girls registered at the Bijaynagar Police Station in Beawar was filed in the POCSO Court in Ajmer on Thursday.

Special Public Prosecutor Roopinder Kumar Parihar said that the chargesheet against eight accused namely Jibrail, Rehan, Amaan, Javed Ali, Lukman, Sohail Mansoori, Aashik and Karim Khan was filed by the police in the POCSO Court.

He said that a chargesheet against five minor accused in the same case was filed in the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

In the 895-page chargesheet, the investigating officer has mentioned that the accused used to harass the victims by forcing them to talk, introduce them to their other friends and observe Rozas, he said.

They also forced the girls to wear dresses of their choice.

A total of three cases were registered at the Bijaynagar Police Station in Beawar.

The chargesheets in the remaining two cases will also be filed soon, he said.

He said that the case in which the chargesheet has been filed is related to harassment and not sexual exploitation.

The minor girls were allegedly exploited and blackmailed by the Muslim youths.

Three FIRs were registered in February on the complaints received from the family members of the victims.

The case came to light after Rs 2,000 went missing from the wallet of a minor's father and a Chinese mobile phone was recovered from her.

The police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for detailed investigation of the case. PTI SDA AS AS